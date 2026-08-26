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Pink Tie Gala to benefit The American Cancer Society

Pink Tie Gala to benefit The American Cancer Society

The 4th Annual Pink Tie Gala, themed “Mission Possible,” returns Saturday, October 17, 2026, from 7–11 p.m. at historic Phenix Hall in Concord, NH, benefiting the American Cancer Society. This volunteer-inspired philanthropic evening brings together community leaders, businesses and cancer advocates and features craft cocktails, beer and wine, small plates from local restaurants, a dessert bar, an inspirational program, live auction, music and dancing. Tickets are $125 per person, and Leadership Giving Sponsorship Opportunities are available. Building on an extraordinary $118,000 raised in 2025, the Pink Tie Gala supports cancer research, patient services, prevention and early detection. For tickets and information, visit PinkTieGala.givesmart.com or contact Kathi Russ at 603-738-4404 or kathi@epictravelsbykathi.com

Phenix Hall
$125
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

American Cancer Society
1-800-237-2345
newhampshirestrides@cancer.org
www.cancer.org

Artist Group Info

kathi.russ@largaytravel.com
Phenix Hall
40 North Main Street
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-738-4404
kathi@epictravelsbykathi.com
https://PinkTieGala.givesmart.com

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