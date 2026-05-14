Pine Hill Singers present 'The Elements'
Pine Hill Singers present 'The Elements'
The Pine Hill Singers is a women's community chorus who have brought outstanding performances to the North Country for more than two decades. Experience the power and poetry of the natural world through song, inspired by the elements: Earth, Water, Fire, and Air -- and their emotional, symbolic and cultural connection to our lives.
The Sugar Hill Meeting House
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
Artist Group Info
judyabbott1@gmail.com
The Sugar Hill Meeting House
1448 NH-117Sugar Hill, New Hampshire 03586