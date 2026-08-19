Delicious homemade pies of many flavors! Even unique ones like Chipmunk! (not an animal pie!)

Choose a slice of pie with or without ice cream/whip cream .

Held in the beautiful historic Littleton Community Center right on main street. Supports 3 community partners: All Saint's Church, Littleton Community Center and the Littleton Garden Club.

This event is during the well attended art show in the charming town of Littleton. Many talented art vendors right outside. Also, Food trucks, Library Book Sale next door! Come find homemade sweetness in a fall festival!