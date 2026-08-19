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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Pie Fest!

Pie Fest!

Delicious homemade pies of many flavors! Even unique ones like Chipmunk! (not an animal pie!)

Choose a slice of pie with or without ice cream/whip cream .
Held in the beautiful historic Littleton Community Center right on main street. Supports 3 community partners: All Saint's Church, Littleton Community Center and the Littleton Garden Club.

This event is during the well attended art show in the charming town of Littleton. Many talented art vendors right outside. Also, Food trucks, Library Book Sale next door! Come find homemade sweetness in a fall festival!

Littleton Community Center
$7 per pie slice and special combo pricing
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Littleton Community Center
120 Main Street
Littleton, New Hampshire 03561
https://littletoncommunitycenter.org/

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