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Pickleball Tournament & Social

Pickleball Tournament & Social

The United Way of Greater Nashua invites you to join us for a day filled with fun and friendly competition! Pickleball is one of today’s hottest trends, and it’s a fantastic way to stay active. This exciting event is open to all skill levels and will feature raffles, prizes, and much more!

**Where & When?**
When: Saturday, September 19 at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Where: Westwood Park YMCA, 90 Northwest Blvd, Nashua, NH 03063

**Interested in Joining Us?**
Information & Registration Link: https://unitedwaynashua.org/event/pickleball/
Cost: $50 per person

There will be two tiers of play: Beginner and Intermediate. All matches will be doubles, and the registration fee is $50 per person.

Hope to see you there, and thank you for your support!

Westwood Park YMCA
$50
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

United Way of Greater Nashua
https://unitedwaynashua.org/event/winterization-and-weatherization-with-button-up-nh/

Artist Group Info

pamgazley@yahoo.com
Westwood Park YMCA
90 Northwest Blvd
Nashua, New Hampshire 03063

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