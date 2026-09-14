Pickleball Tournament & Social

The United Way of Greater Nashua invites you to join us for a day filled with fun and friendly competition! Pickleball is one of today’s hottest trends, and it’s a fantastic way to stay active. This exciting event is open to all skill levels and will feature raffles, prizes, and much more!

**Where & When?**

When: Saturday, September 19 at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Westwood Park YMCA, 90 Northwest Blvd, Nashua, NH 03063

**Interested in Joining Us?**

Information & Registration Link: https://unitedwaynashua.org/event/pickleball/

Cost: $50 per person

There will be two tiers of play: Beginner and Intermediate. All matches will be doubles, and the registration fee is $50 per person.

Hope to see you there, and thank you for your support!