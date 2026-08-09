Phillips is preparing for nine full days of community celebrations as Phillips Old Home Days returns August 15th through August 23rd, 2026. This year's theme is "250 Years of Freedom," celebrating America's 250th anniversary while honoring the traditions, people, businesses and volunteers who make the Phillips area special.

Highlights:

The biggest downtown celebration takes place Friday, August 21st.

Main Street will come alive with vendors and crafters, railroad train rides, the Wonderland Festival of Imagination, food, ice cream and plenty of family entertainment.

At 5 p.m., the 67th Annual Phillips Old Home Days Parade will travel through town under this year's theme, "250 Years of Freedom." The celebration continues with an all-ages street dance and concludes with a spectacular fireworks display at 9 p.m., visible from downtown Phillips.

Saturday's schedule includes the Margie Toothaker Memorial Cancer Walk, the PACC Farmers Market, the Paul G. Whittemore Road Race, bicycle races, train rides, a horse pull and the always-popular bathtub races at Toothaker Pond.

The annual lumbering competition will honor Wayne Bredeau, the 2026 Phillips Old Home Days Honored Lumberman.

The celebration concludes Sunday, August 23rd, with a flying club breakfast, chicken shoot, frog jumping contest, truck pull, children's parade, railroad rides, horseshoe tournament and the annual Duck Derby.

Organizers remind everyone that event details are subject to change. Updates will be posted on the Phillips Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

