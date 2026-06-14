Castle in the Clouds will be partnering with Foxx Run Farm in Ossipee, NH, to host an exciting Petting Zoo Weekend. From 11:00 am to 3:00 pm on July 18 and 19, 2026, visitors of all ages will be able to meet, interact with, and learn about the variety of animals brought onsite by Foxx Run Farm.

A returning activity from the Castle’s past, the Petting Zoo Weekend kicks off the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Castle Preservation Society (CPS). CPS was founded in 2006 to provide ongoing care and restoration of the Lucknow Mansion and Estate as a public attraction and museum. To commemorate this anniversary season, Castle in the Clouds plans to feature several nostalgic highlights from throughout the Estate’s history, including the Petting Zoo Weekend. Castle in the Clouds previously featured a petting zoo on its grounds when the Lucknow Estate was first opened to the public by Richard Robie in 1959.

The Petting Zoo will be located in the Meadows by Shannon Pond at Castle in the Clouds and can be accessed via the Ossipee Park Road entrance. Thanks to the generous support of sponsor Renewal by Anderson, the Petting Zoo Weekend event is a free program. Registration is encouraged but not required. Further details and registration information can be found at castleintheclouds.org.

Foxx Run Farm was established in 2007 as a small hobby farm in Ossipee, NH. Operations have since grown into a working farm dedicated to developing sustainable farming practices, biodiversity and regenerative agriculture with a second location in Hiram, ME. Foxx Run Farm offers lessons, camp days and farm stays to allow visitors to experience a working farm and learn about sustainable farming practices. Find more information about their operations and mission at foxxrunfarm.com.

