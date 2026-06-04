Peterborough's Kyes-Sage Bookshop Will Host a Book Sale Dedicated to Mysteries, June 6
Peterborough's Kyes-Sage Bookshop Will Host a Book Sale Dedicated to Mysteries, June 6
Sherlock Holmes, Jane Marple, Stephanie Plum, Kay Scarpetta, Harry Bosch, V.I. Warshawski, Alex Cross...
Any of these sound familiar? They're detectives.
That's because MYSTERIES are on sale for $1 at the K-S Bookshop on June 4-6. Thurs. & Friday, 10am-4pm; Sat., 10am-3pm through June 6.
Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Peterborough Town Library
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Peterborough Town Library
860-798-1750
pilar.r.schmidt@gmail.com
Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Peterborough Town Library
14 Concord StreetPeterborough, New Hampshire 03458
603-924-8040
library@peterboroughnh.gov