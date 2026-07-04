Permian Nations: a one-shot TTRPG
Permian Nations: a one-shot TTRPG
Join Maxfield Public Library for a pre-historic TTRPG using the Troika system. Registration is required and limited to seven players (minimum two required). Bring your own dice (all you need are d6s). Characters are pre-generated. This event is for teens (14+) and adults, please keep all language and behavior PG-13.
Maxfield Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Artist Group Info
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org