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Permian Nations: a one-shot TTRPG

Permian Nations: a one-shot TTRPG

Join Maxfield Public Library for a pre-historic TTRPG using the Troika system. Registration is required and limited to seven players (minimum two required). Bring your own dice (all you need are d6s). Characters are pre-generated. This event is for teens (14+) and adults, please keep all language and behavior PG-13.

Maxfield Public Library
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maxfield Public Library
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://www.maxfieldlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
Maxfield Public Library
8 Route 129
Loudon, New Hampshire 03307
youth-services@maxfieldlibrary.org
https://maxfieldlibrary.org/

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