Paw Prints Beer Label Contest - Animal Rescue League of NH

After a record-breaking 2025 contest that attracted more than 250 pets, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) and Great North Aleworks are excited to announce the return of the Paw Prints Beer Can Label Contest.

From July 6 through August 3, pet owners can enter any animal for a chance to appear on a limited-edition Great North Aleworks "Paw Prints" beer can. Last year's contest featured everything from dogs and cats to rabbits, donkeys and lambs, proving every pet has a chance to become a local celebrity.

Entries are a $10 donation, and each vote costs $1, with all proceeds benefiting ARLNH’s lifesaving programs, including animal sheltering, adoption, foster care, humane education, the Pet Food Pantry, Low-Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, and community assistance initiatives. Relying on the generosity of donors and supporters, ARLNH provides critical care and services to more than 2,000 animals each year and receives no state or federal funding.

To enter, visit www.gogophotocontest.com/arlnh, upload one photo, share your pet's story, and make a $10 donation. Encourage friends and family to vote through August 3, 2026.

"The winning pets will be featured on cans of Paw Prints, Great North Aleworks' small-batch blonde ale brewed with Galaxy hops from Australia and Nelson Sauvin hops from New Zealand. The beer offers a light tropical fruit aroma and flavor with a bright straw color and smooth, easy-drinking finish. Perfect after a walk with your dog or time spent with your favorite furry friend, this limited release will be available exclusively at the Great North Aleworks tasting room in Manchester, New Hampshire."-Brian Parda-, Sales and Marketing Manager, Great North Aleworks

The grand prize includes:

The three pets with the highest number of votes at the close of the contest on August 3 at 9 p.m. will each be featured on their own 1-pint beer can label. In the event of a tie, winners will be selected by judges appointed by ARLNH.

Each winner will receive a four-pack featuring three cans with their pet's label and one can highlighting a current shelter animal or ARLNH alum.

Winners will have the opportunity to purchase additional cans featuring their pet directly through Great North Aleworks, while supplies last.

The winning labels will be unveiled at the Paw Prints Beer Release Party on Saturday, September 26, at Great North Aleworks in Manchester. The rain date for the event is Sunday, September 27.

About the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire

The Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping pets and the people who love them. Through animal rescue, adoption, veterinary care, humane education, and community outreach programs, ARLNH works to create a more compassionate community while providing thousands of animals each year with the care and second chances they deserve.

About Great North Aleworks

Great North Aleworks is an award-winning craft brewery in Manchester, New Hampshire, dedicated to brewing high-quality, approachable beers inspired by New England traditions. Since opening in 2015, Great North Aleworks has become a community favorite, known for its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and supporting local organizations through partnerships and charitable initiatives.