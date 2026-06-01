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Patty Griffin & Kathleen Edwards | River House Restaurant Concert Series

Patty Griffin & Kathleen Edwards | River House Restaurant Concert Series

✨Patty Griffin & Kathleen Edwards are coming to the waterfront!

Two of the greatest songwriters of their generation, together on the Piscataqua. Grammy winner Patty Griffin has spent decades writing songs so good that Emmylou Harris, The Chicks, and Bette Midler had to cover them, and her 2023 Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting says everything. Joining her is Kathleen Edwards, the beloved alt-country and Americana icon praised by the New York Times for a "droll, observant and unsparing tone that is all her own." This is a once-in-a-summer night.
An Evening with PATTY GRIFFIN & KATHLEEN EDWARDS in The River House Concert Series on the Wilcox Main Stage

📍 Prescott Park Arts Festival, Portsmouth NH
📅 Monday, July 20 at 7PM
🫶 Recommended Donation
No reservations required to attend, but grab one and have your spot waiting for you!

Prescott Park Arts Festival
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 20 Jul 2026

Artist Group Info

Patty Griffin & Kathleen Edwards
Prescott Park Arts Festival
105 Marcy Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03801
https://www.prescottpark.org/?gad_source=1&amp;gclid=CjwKCAjwgdayBhBQEiwAXhMxthHQ1JsOSJDt3Q7MbyogIR2wnWTAfPUVN8O_PLlLg_i4YjuoHMr7ohoCv4UQAvD_BwE

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