Passport to Turkey

Experience Turkey's vibrant cultural heritage with free food samples, performances, and activities for all ages!

Uniquely located in both Europe and Asia, Turkey is renowned for its hospitality, rich history, culinary heritage, and blend of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian influences. Join us as we turn the library's Chandler Wing into an immersive showcase of Turkish culture for you to explore.

Free and open to everyone.

Presented in partnership with the Turkish Cultural Center New Hampshire and sponsored by the Friends of the Nashua Public Library.