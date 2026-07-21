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Passport to Turkey

Passport to Turkey

Experience Turkey's vibrant cultural heritage with free food samples, performances, and activities for all ages!

Uniquely located in both Europe and Asia, Turkey is renowned for its hospitality, rich history, culinary heritage, and blend of Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, and Central Asian influences. Join us as we turn the library's Chandler Wing into an immersive showcase of Turkish culture for you to explore.

Free and open to everyone.

Presented in partnership with the Turkish Cultural Center New Hampshire and sponsored by the Friends of the Nashua Public Library.

Nashua Public Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Nashua Public Library
6035894600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
https://www.nashualibrary.org/
Nashua Public Library
2 Court Street
Nashua, New Hampshire 03060
603-589-4600
pamela.baker@nashualibrary.org
nashualibrary.org

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