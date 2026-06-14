Party of the Sun with Princess Kikou and Pie Potluck!
Party of the Sun with Princess Kikou and Pie Potluck!
Bring pie to share while you listen to two fantastic bands for this great summer evening show! Party of the Sun is a psychedelic-folk band that has been playing and recording in the Monadnock Region for more than a decade. Princess Kikou is a NH-based World Beat group that draws heavily from Afro-Caribbean influences. BYOB and snacks; family-friendly venue.
Mole Hill Theatre
$15
06:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Mole Hill Theatre
603-352-2585
molesky.dennis@gmail.com
Mole Hill Theatre
6 Baine WayAlstead, New Hampshire 03602
603-352-2585
molesky.dennis@gmail.com