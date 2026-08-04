Party in the Park is back and better than ever!

Join us on Saturday, August 8th, at Constitution Park in Ossipee, NH, for a fun-filled day celebrating the best of our community. Admission and all activities are free! Food truck fare and artisan goods available for purchase.

HERE'S OUR 2026 LINEUP:

10 AM - 12 PM: Touch-A-Truck Sponsored by Ossipee Parks & Rec.

10 AM - 12 PM: Pony Rides Sponsored by Ossipee Central School PTO

Dunk Tank Sponsored by Bobbi Boudman & Morgan Bultman

Face Painting Sponsored by FCPO

LIVE MUSIC:

10-11 AM - Alexandra Kirby & Larry Johnson

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Pedro Pereira

FOOD & DRINK

Wings Food Truck

The Lively Lemon

Sober Chef's Mobile Mad House

Sweet Sage Italian Ices

MAKERS MARKET

Liza Schrider Designs

Mixed Metals Permanent Jewelry

Quilted Imperfections

Arbonne

Wildflowers by Liz

Daffodil & Co.

Sugar Rush sweets and treats

Spellcast Labradors LLC

My Memories Jewelry

PINT-SIZED POP-UP

Youth Makers Market

COMMUNITY PARTNERS

School's Out!

Friend of Constitution Park Ossipee

FCPO Face Painting

Carroll County Coalition for Public Health

GOACC

Friends of Ossipee Public Library

Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition

Dodier NFC LLC