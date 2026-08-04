Party in the Park
Party in the Park
Party in the Park is back and better than ever!
Join us on Saturday, August 8th, at Constitution Park in Ossipee, NH, for a fun-filled day celebrating the best of our community. Admission and all activities are free! Food truck fare and artisan goods available for purchase.
HERE'S OUR 2026 LINEUP:
10 AM - 12 PM: Touch-A-Truck Sponsored by Ossipee Parks & Rec.
10 AM - 12 PM: Pony Rides Sponsored by Ossipee Central School PTO
Dunk Tank Sponsored by Bobbi Boudman & Morgan Bultman
Face Painting Sponsored by FCPO
LIVE MUSIC:
10-11 AM - Alexandra Kirby & Larry Johnson
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Pedro Pereira
FOOD & DRINK
Wings Food Truck
The Lively Lemon
Sober Chef's Mobile Mad House
Sweet Sage Italian Ices
MAKERS MARKET
Liza Schrider Designs
Mixed Metals Permanent Jewelry
Quilted Imperfections
Arbonne
Wildflowers by Liz
Daffodil & Co.
Sugar Rush sweets and treats
Spellcast Labradors LLC
My Memories Jewelry
PINT-SIZED POP-UP
Youth Makers Market
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
School's Out!
Friend of Constitution Park Ossipee
FCPO Face Painting
Carroll County Coalition for Public Health
GOACC
Friends of Ossipee Public Library
Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition
Dodier NFC LLC