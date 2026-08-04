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Thank you to everyone who purchased summer raffle tickets. Stay tuned on Monday, August 10 from 7am-10am as we announce the names of the winners.

Party in the Park

Party in the Park

Party in the Park is back and better than ever!

Join us on Saturday, August 8th, at Constitution Park in Ossipee, NH, for a fun-filled day celebrating the best of our community. Admission and all activities are free! Food truck fare and artisan goods available for purchase.

HERE'S OUR 2026 LINEUP:
10 AM - 12 PM: Touch-A-Truck Sponsored by Ossipee Parks & Rec.
10 AM - 12 PM: Pony Rides Sponsored by Ossipee Central School PTO
Dunk Tank Sponsored by Bobbi Boudman & Morgan Bultman
Face Painting Sponsored by FCPO

LIVE MUSIC:
10-11 AM - Alexandra Kirby & Larry Johnson
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM - Pedro Pereira

FOOD & DRINK
Wings Food Truck
The Lively Lemon
Sober Chef's Mobile Mad House
Sweet Sage Italian Ices
MAKERS MARKET
Liza Schrider Designs
Mixed Metals Permanent Jewelry
Quilted Imperfections
Arbonne
Wildflowers by Liz
Daffodil & Co.
Sugar Rush sweets and treats
Spellcast Labradors LLC
My Memories Jewelry
PINT-SIZED POP-UP
Youth Makers Market
COMMUNITY PARTNERS
School's Out!
Friend of Constitution Park Ossipee
FCPO Face Painting
Carroll County Coalition for Public Health
GOACC
Friends of Ossipee Public Library
Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition
Dodier NFC LLC

Constitution Park Ossipee
Free
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of Constitution Park Ossipee
https://fcpossipee.org/
Constitution Park Ossipee
505 Route 25
Center Ossipee, New Hampshire 03814
https://fcpossipee.org/

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