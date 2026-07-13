Park Summer Baseball Series: Bull Durham
Park Summer Baseball Series: Bull Durham
Veteran catcher Crash Davis is brought to the minor league Durham Bulls to help their up and coming pitching prospect, "Nuke" Laloosh. Their relationship gets off to a rocky start and is further complicated when baseball groupie Annie Savoy sets her sights on the two men. Rated R.
The Park Theatre
$10/$9
06:30 PM - 08:15 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Park Theatre
603-532-8888
info@theparktheatre.org
The Park Theatre
19 Main StreetJaffrey, New Hampshire 03452
6035328888
info@theparktheatre.org