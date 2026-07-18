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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Paranormal Truth Seekers Expo

Paranormal Truth Seekers Expo

About the event
Paranormal Truth Seekers Expo
Returning to Nashua, NH for a second year of Paranormal Fun and Exploration. Meet some of the areas Paranormal groups, attend presentations with some of the nationally known Paranormal specialists, shop in our unique marketplace featuring products, jewelry, and oddities. Psychic readings are also available as well as Paranormal equipment demonstrations throughout the day.

Our presenters at this time include:

The Shaman and The Showman

Nathaniel Elwell

Carl L. Johnson

Mr Haunted (Jimmy Pettonito

The Radikals

Wardruna with Stacia Willis

More to be added as we move closer to the event date!

Obtain your entry ticket in advance before all seats are sold!

For more information contact Angie D'Anjou or Christi Brouder

NOTE: ANGIE and CHRISTI ARE THE ONLY HOSTS OF THIS EVENT. PLEASE BE SURE YOU ARE CONNECTING WITH EITHER OF THEM ONLY.

Category: Community

Date and Time: Saturday August 01, 2026 at 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Venue details: Sheraton Nashua, 11 Tara Boulevard, Nashua, New Hampshire, 03062, United States

Sheraton Nashua
$ 15.00
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 1 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Angie D'Anjou
angie@angiedanjou.com
Sheraton Nashua
11 Tara Boulevard
Nashua, New Hampshire 03062

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