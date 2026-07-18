About the event

Paranormal Truth Seekers Expo

Returning to Nashua, NH for a second year of Paranormal Fun and Exploration. Meet some of the areas Paranormal groups, attend presentations with some of the nationally known Paranormal specialists, shop in our unique marketplace featuring products, jewelry, and oddities. Psychic readings are also available as well as Paranormal equipment demonstrations throughout the day.

Our presenters at this time include:

The Shaman and The Showman

Nathaniel Elwell

Carl L. Johnson

Mr Haunted (Jimmy Pettonito

The Radikals

Wardruna with Stacia Willis

More to be added as we move closer to the event date!

Obtain your entry ticket in advance before all seats are sold!

For more information contact Angie D'Anjou or Christi Brouder

NOTE: ANGIE and CHRISTI ARE THE ONLY HOSTS OF THIS EVENT. PLEASE BE SURE YOU ARE CONNECTING WITH EITHER OF THEM ONLY.

Category: Community

Date and Time: Saturday August 01, 2026 at 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Venue details: Sheraton Nashua, 11 Tara Boulevard, Nashua, New Hampshire, 03062, United States