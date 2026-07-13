Palestine 36: Screening and conversation

Film synopsis:

In villages across Palestine rise against British colonial rule in 1936, Yusuf drifts between his rural home and the restless energy of Jerusalem. With rising numbers of Jewish immigrants escaping antisemitism in Europe, and the Palestinian population uniting, all sides spiral towards inevitable collision.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Annemarie Jacir and shortlisted for an Academy Award®, Palestine ‘36 stars Hiam Abbas, Yasmine Al Massri, Jeremy Irons, Robert Aramayo, Saleh Bakri, and Liam Cunningham. Discussion afterward led by Not In My Name, NH.

(The evening will also include a marketplace of Palestinian art and crafts, and olive oil from the West Bank.)

