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Out of the Darkness Community Walk to Prevent Suicide in Southwestern Vermont

Out of the Darkness Community Walk to Prevent Suicide in Southwestern Vermont

Join us for a day of hope and healing at the AFSP Out of the Darkness Southwestern Vermont Walk on September 12, 2026, at Main Street Park in Rutland. Together, we will walk to bring connection, awareness, and support to suicide prevention efforts across our community.

Participate: Register today! There is no registration fee to attend a Community Walk. Invite friends, family, coworkers, and neighbors to walk with you and help spread hope.

Volunteer: Event Committee and Day-of Walk volunteers help make the Southwestern Vermont Walk a success. Volunteers play an important role in welcoming participants, supporting event logistics, and creating a meaningful experience for everyone who attends.

Sponsorship: Sponsoring the Southwestern Vermont Walk shows your community and employees that you care about mental health. Sponsors help strengthen local suicide prevention efforts while demonstrating their commitment to hope, healing, and support.

Questions? Want to help? Email Sally Hespe, VT Area Director, at shespe@afsp.org or call (802) 417-9385.

Main Street Park
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Vermont Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention
8024179385
shespe@afsp.org
https://afsp.org/chapter/vermont
Main Street Park
5 South Main Street
Rutland, Vermont 05701

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