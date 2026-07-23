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Organic Rising Screening

Organic Rising Screening

New Hampshire’s diversified, organic farms nourish our communities. They promote local economies, steward soil health, feed precious pollinators, and keep valuable farmland in production.

Save the date for a free film screening of the documentary Organic Rising at Red River Theatres in Concord on Thursday, August 6th to celebrate their efforts and learn more during NH Eats Local Month!

Organic Rising shows the effects of conventional vs. organic farming practices on our health and environment. This film helps explain USDA organic labels and practices for consumers to shop with confidence.

Join us for a screening, light dinner, and panel discussion with:

Susan Gonya, BS, MA, RD, LDN, MSN, RN, CCRN, Founder of Clean Food Solutions Research Institute

Luke Mahoney, Farmer and Co-founder of Brookford Farm

Luke Tanner, Farmer and Co-founder of Provision Farm

We can’t wait to see you there!

Red River Theatres
Free or by Donation
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Northeast Organic Farming Association of New Hampshire (NOFA-NH)
603-224-5022
info@nofanh.org
www.nofanh.org
Red River Theatres
11 South Main Street
Concord , New Hampshire 03301
603-224-4697
info@redrivertheatres.org
www.redrivertheatres.org

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