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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

Orchids 101

Orchids 101

Join us to learn all about orchids! We'll be covering types of orchids, their significance, common myths, and best care practices!

Ticketing options include:

- Free - An informational session to expand your orchid knowledge.
- Orchid Package - Informational session + new orchid. Plus optional repot for an orchid from home you think needs a little love.
- Repot - Informational sessions plus repot for an orchid from home, limit 1. Decorative orchid pot sold separately.

Gardener's Supply
Free - $26.50
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gardener's Supply
https://www.gardeners.com/
Gardener's Supply
220 Mechanic St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
https://www.gardeners.com/

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