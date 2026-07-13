Orchids 101

Join us to learn all about orchids! We'll be covering types of orchids, their significance, common myths, and best care practices!

Ticketing options include:

- Free - An informational session to expand your orchid knowledge.

- Orchid Package - Informational session + new orchid. Plus optional repot for an orchid from home you think needs a little love.

- Repot - Informational sessions plus repot for an orchid from home, limit 1. Decorative orchid pot sold separately.