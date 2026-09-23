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Opening Reception - THOR Art: A Retrospective Look

NHAA Jacobi

Opening Reception - THOR Art: A Retrospective Look

Join us for the opening reception of Bob Thoresen’s THOR Art: A Retrospective Look, alongside NHAA Member show Bon Voyage.

NHAA presents a retrospective of Bob Thoresen's work throughout the month of October, with an opening reception on October 2nd. Bob Thoresen is well known as a city planner, philanthropist, community leader, and visual artist. The exhibition and accompanying book bring together work spanning Thoresen’s career as an artist since 1968, including mixed-media works, paintings, sculpture, and early drawings.

One night only: Bob’s collection and book will be 10% off on opening night!

New Hampshire Art Association
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Art Association
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
www.nhartassociation.org

Artist Group Info

Bob Thoresen
emily@nhartassociation.org
https://www.bobthoresenart.com/
New Hampshire Art Association
136 State Street
Portsmouth, New Hampshire 03824
603-431-4230
nhartassociation@gmail.com
https://www.nhartassociation.org/

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