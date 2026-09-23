Opening Reception - THOR Art: A Retrospective Look

Join us for the opening reception of Bob Thoresen’s THOR Art: A Retrospective Look, alongside NHAA Member show Bon Voyage.

NHAA presents a retrospective of Bob Thoresen's work throughout the month of October, with an opening reception on October 2nd. Bob Thoresen is well known as a city planner, philanthropist, community leader, and visual artist. The exhibition and accompanying book bring together work spanning Thoresen’s career as an artist since 1968, including mixed-media works, paintings, sculpture, and early drawings.

One night only: Bob’s collection and book will be 10% off on opening night!