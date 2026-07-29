Open Sing: Manchester Choral Society

Calling all singers 18+: Come join the Manchester Choral Society's "Open Sing" event on Monday, September 14, at 7:00, Grace Episcopal Church, Manchester. Experience a "no commitment" first sing-through of the music to be performed at the MCS December concert and get a feel for what it is like to sing with a choir under professional direction. Those wishing to join MCS can audition immediately following the Open Sing.

For more information: mcsnh.org or email: info@mcsnh.org