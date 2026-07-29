© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NHPR WANTS TO FILL YOUR TANK!⛽ GET YOUR SUMMER RAFFLE TICKETS BEFORE 7PM AND WIND UP WITH $4K IN FUEL, A NEW CAR, OR $30K CASH.

Open Sing: Manchester Choral Society

Open Sing: Manchester Choral Society

Calling all singers 18+: Come join the Manchester Choral Society's "Open Sing" event on Monday, September 14, at 7:00, Grace Episcopal Church, Manchester. Experience a "no commitment" first sing-through of the music to be performed at the MCS December concert and get a feel for what it is like to sing with a choir under professional direction. Those wishing to join MCS can audition immediately following the Open Sing.
For more information: mcsnh.org or email: info@mcsnh.org

Grace Episcopal Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 14 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Manchester Choral Society
(603) 472-6627
info@mcsnh.org
http://www.mcsnh.org
Grace Episcopal Church
106 Lowell Street
Manchester, New Hampshire 03101

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.