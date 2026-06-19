Open Mic Night at The Park Theatre

If you have talent, then the Park Theatre is looking for you! The Park Open Mic Night features local musicians, poets, and storytellers (and, maybe you?) Come perform, or listen to great music and stories on the second Wednesday of each month. We typically have 8 - 10 performers for two hours of fun and entertainment. Each performer is asked to have an act that is usually 2-3 songs or 5-10 minutes in length. Our professional sound system typically includes 3 vocal mics, and a 2-channel acoustic guitar amp. Bands and groups are welcome.

Open Mic Night is the Second Wednesday of each month at 6:30pm.

We ask a donation to help support our theatre.

Questions can be answered by calling The Park Theatre at (603) 532-9300 or by emailing programming@theparktheatre.org.