The Music School is offering an Open Mic Night that is free and open to the public. The open mic will take place in our community room on Wednesday, July 15 from 6-8 pm. Hosted by Zeb Cruikshank, Chair of the CCMS Jazz and Popular Music Department, the evening will feature an all-faculty backup band of Cruikshank (guitar), Matt Alling (drums), and Tony Varga (bass).

This event is open to vocalists and instrumentalists of all ages!

For questions or details about the event, please email Zeb Cruikshank at zeb@zebcruikshank.com.