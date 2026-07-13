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Open Mic Night

Open Mic Night

The Music School is offering an Open Mic Night that is free and open to the public. The open mic will take place in our community room on Wednesday, July 15 from 6-8 pm. Hosted by Zeb Cruikshank, Chair of the CCMS Jazz and Popular Music Department, the evening will feature an all-faculty backup band of Cruikshank (guitar), Matt Alling (drums), and Tony Varga (bass).

This event is open to vocalists and instrumentalists of all ages!

For questions or details about the event, please email Zeb Cruikshank at zeb@zebcruikshank.com.

Concord Community Music School
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 15 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Concord Community Music School
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/
Concord Community Music School
23 Wall St
Concord, New Hampshire 03301
603-228-1196
lsabean@ccmusicschool.org
https://www.ccmusicschool.org/

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