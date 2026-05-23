One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works
One Night of Queen with Gary Mullen and the Works
One Night of Queen is a touring stage show, paying tribute to the stage theatrics and music of Queen. It is performed by Gary Mullen & The Works, a band headed by Freddie Mercury imitator Gary Mullen, who had previously won the talent show Stars in Their Eyes with his vocal and visual imitation of Mercury.
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
$49-$174
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Great Waters Summer Concerts
6035697710
info@greatwaters.org
Concerts in the Clouds at Castle in the Clouds
483 Ossipee Park RdMoultonborough, New Hampshire 03254
6035697710
tickets@greatwaters.org