Ocean's 11

Director: Steven Soderbergh | Cast: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, Andy Garcia, Bernie Mac

1h 57m, PG-13

Dapper Danny Ocean is a man of action. Less than 24 hours into his parole from a New Jersey penitentiary, the wry, charismatic thief is already rolling out his next plan. He follows three rules: do not hurt anybody, do not steal from anyone who does not deserve it, and play the game like you have got nothing to lose. With those in mind, Danny works to orchestrate the most sophisticated, elaborate casino heist in history, targeting three establishments owned by the man who is dating his ex-wife.

The 2026 Anniversary Classics series is co-sponsored by Les Apple & Debra Saunders, Teri Bordenave & Eric van Leuven, The North Country Chamber Players.