Director: Curry Barker | Cast: Inde Navarette, Michael Johnston, Megan Lawless, Cooper Tomlinson, Andy Richter, Haley Fitzgerald

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price.

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