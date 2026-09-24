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Obsession

Obsession

Director: Curry Barker | Cast: Inde Navarette, Michael Johnston, Megan Lawless, Cooper Tomlinson, Andy Richter, Haley Fitzgerald

After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price.

PACKAGE ALERT: Pick 2 or more of our “Halloweekend” film selections using our Halloween Package and get 31% off your total. Happy Halloween!

The Colonial Theatre
$10-$13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main Street
Bethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org
https://bethlehemcolonial.org

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