Obsession
Obsession
Director: Curry Barker | Cast: Inde Navarette, Michael Johnston, Megan Lawless, Cooper Tomlinson, Andy Richter, Haley Fitzgerald
After breaking the mysterious “One Wish Willow” to win his crush’s heart, a hopeless romantic gets exactly what he asked for. However, he soon discovers that some desires come at a dark and sinister price.
PACKAGE ALERT: Pick 2 or more of our “Halloweekend” film selections using our Halloween Package and get 31% off your total. Happy Halloween!
The Colonial Theatre
$10-$13
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 30 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
erobinson@bethlehemcolonial.org
The Colonial Theatre
2050 Main StreetBethlehem, New Hampshire 03574
603-869-5603
gotoshow@bethlehemcolonial.org