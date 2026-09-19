Ever wonder how massive forests manage to grow from tiny little seeds? Come hang out with the Squam Lakes Association for "Nuts About Nature: The Secret Life of Squirrels"!

Join us as we dive into the wild and busy world of squirrels native right here to central New Hampshire. We’ll uncover how these fuzzy little "scatter-hoarders" act as nature's ultimate master planters by accidentally hiding—and forgetting—seeds and fungal spores that grow into our beautiful forests.

Then, get ready to put those skills to the test with an exciting, two-part game where you'll hunt for hidden "acorns" and test your accuracy by tossing them into a "drey"!

To wrap things up, everyone will get hands-on by crafting their very own creative squirrel art masterpiece using everyday art supplies. Bring the whole family and settle in for some autumn-themed fun, and get ready to discover the secret life of our favorite forest neighbors!