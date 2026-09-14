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Notes from America with Avalyn Reed Trio

Notes from America with Avalyn Reed Trio

Notes From America: celebrating 250 years of democracy and diversity through music featuring music from the early New England tradition of William Billings and "Simple Gifts" to Peter Schikele. Other New Hampshire highlights include Amy Beach and Edward MacDowell of the NH MacDowell Colony of Peterborough. Stephen Foster, George Gershwin and John Philipp Sousa also make appearances.

Avalyn Reed Trio  Christine Fell and Nancy Fiske, clarinets Maria Isaak, bassoon

As seen on NH Chronicle's America 250 special

https://www.wmur.com/article/chronicle-avalyn-reed-trio-pantalon-harlequin/71783902

Durham Public Library
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Durham Public Library
603-868-6699
durhampl@gmail.com
https://www.durhampubliclibrary.org/Pages/Index/70819/upcoming-events

Artist Group Info

Avalyn Reed Trio
https://www.avalynreedtrio.com/
Durham Public Library
49 Madbury Rd
Durham, New Hampshire 03824
603868-6699
durhampl@gmail.com
https://www.durhampubliclibrary.org/Pages/Index/70819/upcoming-events

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