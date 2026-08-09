The 2026 Northern Woodlands Conference, From Page to Place, will take place the weekend of October 23–25, 2026, at the AMC Highland Center in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Inspired by the experience of reading Northern Woodlands magazine, this intimate gathering will bring together writers, scientists, educators, land stewards, and curious minds for a weekend of shared discovery in the woods. Through field walks, talks, workshops, and creative experiences, the conference will explore the many ways people engage with and care for northern forests, from ecology and stewardship to storytelling and art.

Whether you’re a longtime reader, a forest professional, or simply someone who loves the woods, this weekend is for you.