© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Northern Woodlands Conference

Northern Woodlands Conference

The 2026 Northern Woodlands Conference, From Page to Place, will take place the weekend of October 23–25, 2026, at the AMC Highland Center in New Hampshire’s White Mountains.

Inspired by the experience of reading Northern Woodlands magazine, this intimate gathering will bring together writers, scientists, educators, land stewards, and curious minds for a weekend of shared discovery in the woods. Through field walks, talks, workshops, and creative experiences, the conference will explore the many ways people engage with and care for northern forests, from ecology and stewardship to storytelling and art.

Whether you’re a longtime reader, a forest professional, or simply someone who loves the woods, this weekend is for you.

AMC Highland Center
$350-$575
06:30 AM - 01:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Center for Northern Woodlands Education Inc.
603-795-0660
emily@northernwoodlands.org
https://northernwoodlands.org/
AMC Highland Center
Route 302
Bretton Woods, New Hampshire 03575
603-466-2727
amcinformation@outdoors.org
https://www.outdoors.org/destinations/massachusetts-and-new-hampshire/highland-center/

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.