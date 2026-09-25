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Northern Cross: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute

Northern Cross: Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Tribute

Northern Cross is a tribute to America’s first supergroup, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Based in the northeastern U.S., Northern Cross straddles all the genres of popular music encompassed by the eclectic career of CSNY, from country rock to confessional ballads, from acoustic guitars and voice to electric rock and psychedelia, all centered around a perfect replication of the intricate vocal harmonies CSNY is most loved for. Northern Cross are the standard bearers for the Woodstock counterculture in New England and beyond. With Northern Cross you will relive (or experience for the first time) the gripping emotions of a CSNY live performance, with all the tones and grooves, melodies and moments you would expect from the real thing. From the intimacy of a living room concert to the grandeur of a stadium rock show, Northern Cross brings sheer joy to audiences in venues of all sizes.

Bar and Doors Open at 6:00pm
Show Starts at 7:00pm

Lakeport Opera House
Tickets start at $25
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Lakeport Opera House
6035197506
info@lakeportopera.com
www.lakeportopera.com

Artist Group Info

Northern Cross
Lakeport Opera House
781 Union Ave
Laconia, New Hampshire 03246
https://lakeportopera.com/

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