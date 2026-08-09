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YOUR UNWANTED VEHICLE KEEPS NHPR MOVING! DONATE THE CAR, TRUCK, BOAT, ATV, ETC. YOU NO LONGER NEED AND FUEL LOCAL NEWS. 🚗

Northeast Egg and Art Exposition

Northeast Egg and Art Exposition

Open to the public - FREE Saturday 9/19/26 9am-4pm and Sunday 9/20/26 9am-3pm

Sign up for 4 day VIP access at https://crafters-choice-llc.square.site/
then sign up for classes.

So many classes available and Spots fill up quick!

Best Western Merry Manor Inn
$35 for 4-day VIP pass
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 20 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Crafters Choice LLC
781-799-5467
crafterschoice21@gmail.com
https://crafters-choice-llc.square.site/
Best Western Merry Manor Inn
700 Main Street
South Portland, Maine 04106
(207) 774-6151
https://www.merrymanorinn.com/

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