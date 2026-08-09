Northeast Egg and Art Exposition
Northeast Egg and Art Exposition
Open to the public - FREE Saturday 9/19/26 9am-4pm and Sunday 9/20/26 9am-3pm
Sign up for 4 day VIP access at https://crafters-choice-llc.square.site/
then sign up for classes.
So many classes available and Spots fill up quick!
Best Western Merry Manor Inn
$35 for 4-day VIP pass
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Crafters Choice LLC
781-799-5467
crafterschoice21@gmail.com
Best Western Merry Manor Inn
700 Main StreetSouth Portland, Maine 04106
(207) 774-6151