North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Medallion Opera House
North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Medallion Opera House
Join the North Country Chamber Players at Medallion Opera House, Gorham. In spite of the radical changes taking place in both the Old and New Worlds in 1776, beloved composers like Haydn and Mozart were producing some of their greatest music. Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G Major shows him at his most elegant, witty and melodically generous, while his Divertimento in D, also featured, is unusually light, charming, and festive.
Medallion Opera House
Pay-As-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
Artist Group Info
Medallion Opera House
20 Park StGorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com