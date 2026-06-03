North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Medallion Opera House

Join the North Country Chamber Players at Medallion Opera House, Gorham. In spite of the radical changes taking place in both the Old and New Worlds in 1776, beloved composers like Haydn and Mozart were producing some of their greatest music. Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G Major shows him at his most elegant, witty and melodically generous, while his Divertimento in D, also featured, is unusually light, charming, and festive.