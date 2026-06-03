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North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Medallion Opera House

North Country Chamber Players- "The Spirit of ’76” featuring Susan Palma Nidel, flute – Medallion Opera House

Join the North Country Chamber Players at Medallion Opera House, Gorham. In spite of the radical changes taking place in both the Old and New Worlds in 1776, beloved composers like Haydn and Mozart were producing some of their greatest music. Mozart’s Flute Concerto in G Major shows him at his most elegant, witty and melodically generous, while his Divertimento in D, also featured, is unusually light, charming, and festive.

Medallion Opera House
Pay-As-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
northcountrychamberplayers.org

Artist Group Info

https://northcountrychamberplayers.org/
Medallion Opera House
20 Park St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Medallionoperahouse.org

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