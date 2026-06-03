North Country Chamber Players- "At the Movies" featuring Sara Heaton, soprano -- Alumni Hall, Haverhill

Join the North Country Chamber Players at Alumni Hall, Haverhill. Following her stunning performance last summer of Mahler Symphony No. 4, Ms. Heaton will return to join the Chamber Players for music by legendary composers of film and theater scores. Ennio Morricone’s unforgettable theme from ‘Cinema Paradiso’, Bernard Hermann’s frightening shower scene from Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’, as well as music by Leonard Bernstein and Wolfgang Korngold are just some of the delights and surprises that await.