North Country Chamber Players- "At the Movies" featuring Sara Heaton, soprano -- Alumni Hall, Haverhill
North Country Chamber Players- "At the Movies" featuring Sara Heaton, soprano -- Alumni Hall, Haverhill
Join the North Country Chamber Players at Alumni Hall, Haverhill. Following her stunning performance last summer of Mahler Symphony No. 4, Ms. Heaton will return to join the Chamber Players for music by legendary composers of film and theater scores. Ennio Morricone’s unforgettable theme from ‘Cinema Paradiso’, Bernard Hermann’s frightening shower scene from Hitchcock’s ‘Psycho’, as well as music by Leonard Bernstein and Wolfgang Korngold are just some of the delights and surprises that await.
Alumni Hall
Pay-What-You-Wish
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
North Country Chamber Players
director@northcountrychamberplayerrs
Alumni Hall
75 Court StreetHaverhill, New Hampshire 03765
603 989 5500
info@alumnihall.orog