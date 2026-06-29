NHMF Music in the Mountains: Hermit Woods Winery

Join four New Hampshire Music Festival musicians for an evening of wine & music at Hermit Woods Winery as part of NHMF’s free Music in the Mountains series. The program will open with Brahms’ lyrical Sonata No. 1 in G Major and follow with Shostakovich’s haunting and rhythmical Piano Trio No. 2.

This event is free to attend, however, seat reservations and a $10 deposit (+$2.45 service fee if reserving online, otherwise call Hermit Woods Winery at 603-253-7968) that will be credited toward a food/beverage order are required. Space is limited to 60 individuals. Please click link below to reserve your seat.

Lidija Peno-Kelly, violin

Tido Janssen, cello

Elizabeth Higgins, piano

Stacy Kwak, piano