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NHMF Music in the Mountains: Hermit Woods Winery

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Hermit Woods Winery

Join four New Hampshire Music Festival musicians for an evening of wine & music at Hermit Woods Winery as part of NHMF’s free Music in the Mountains series. The program will open with Brahms’ lyrical Sonata No. 1 in G Major and follow with Shostakovich’s haunting and rhythmical Piano Trio No. 2.

This event is free to attend, however, seat reservations and a $10 deposit (+$2.45 service fee if reserving online, otherwise call Hermit Woods Winery at 603-253-7968) that will be credited toward a food/beverage order are required. Space is limited to 60 individuals. Please click link below to reserve your seat.

Lidija Peno-Kelly, violin
Tido Janssen, cello
Elizabeth Higgins, piano
Stacy Kwak, piano

Hermit Woods Winery
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Hermit Woods Winery
72 Main St
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253
(603) 253-7968
info@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/

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