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NHMF Music in the Mountains: Brahms & Shostakovich

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Brahms & Shostakovich

Brahms & Shostakovich
Experience an evening of exceptional music, delicious food, and fine wine in Hermit Wood Winery's intimate and relaxed setting, featuring four musicians from the New Hampshire Music Festival as part of their free Music in the Mountains series.

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
$10
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
6033936971
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/music/

Artist Group Info

NHMF Music in the Mountains: Brahms & Shostakovich
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://nhmf.org/
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
72 Main St
Meredith, New Hampshire 03253-5841
6032537968
bob@hermitwoods.com
https://hermitwoods.com/

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