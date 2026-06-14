NHMF Music in the Mountains: Brahms & Shostakovich
NHMF Music in the Mountains: Brahms & Shostakovich
Brahms & Shostakovich
Experience an evening of exceptional music, delicious food, and fine wine in Hermit Wood Winery's intimate and relaxed setting, featuring four musicians from the New Hampshire Music Festival as part of their free Music in the Mountains series.
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
$10
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
6033936971
bob@hermitwoods.com
Artist Group Info
NHMF Music in the Mountains: Brahms & Shostakovich
bob@hermitwoods.com
The Loft at Hermit Woods Winery & Sweet Mercy's Kitchen
72 Main StMeredith, New Hampshire 03253-5841
6032537968
bob@hermitwoods.com