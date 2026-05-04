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NHAA's Dinner Club in Lebanon, NH

NHAA's Dinner Club in Lebanon, NH

We’re thrilled to partner with AVA Gallery in Lebanon, NH for our next Dinner Club in May! Take this quick quiz to reserve your seat ($15.99) and all tables will gather at AVA after dinner to view their exhibition.

AVA Gallery & Art Center
$15.99
06:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Artist Association
AVA Gallery & Art Center
11 Bank St
Lebanon, New Hampshire 03766
6034314230
Morgan@nhartassociation.org
https://www.nhartassociation.org/events/dinner-club-in-lebanon-nh

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