Newfound Nature Series | The Return of New Hampshire’s Bald Eagles

Once nearly eliminated from New Hampshire, Bald Eagles have made a remarkable comeback. Their recovery stands as one of the state's greatest conservation success stories and highlights the importance of long-term conservation partnerships and habitat protection. Join NH Audubon's Chris Martin and Mickayla Johnston as they explore the dramatic resurgence of Bald Eagles in New Hampshire. Learn about the conservation efforts that helped restore the state's eagle population, the challenges these iconic birds have faced, and the ongoing work required to ensure their continued success. Whether you're a bird enthusiast, wildlife lover, or simply inspired by stories of conservation success, this program offers a fascinating look at one of New Hampshire's most recognizable species.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speakers

Mickayla Johnston is NH Audubon's Avian Biologist and oversees the organization's raptor conservation programs, including efforts focused on Peregrine Falcons, Northern Harriers, and other birds of prey throughout New Hampshire.

Chris Martin is a Biologist Emeritus with NH Audubon, having recently retired after more than 35 years as a raptor biologist. Throughout his career, he worked closely with NH Fish and Game and conservation partners to recover and protect New Hampshire's endangered and threatened raptor species, including Bald Eagles.

About the Newfound Nature Series

The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series presented in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.