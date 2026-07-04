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Newfound Nature Series | The Power of Place: Why We Care About the Places We Love

Newfound Nature Series | The Power of Place: Why We Care About the Places We Love

Why do some places inspire a deep sense of connection, responsibility, and care? What motivates people to become stewards of the landscapes and communities they love? Join Dr. Brian Eisenhauer of Plymouth State University as he explores the concept of place attachment—the emotional and cultural bonds people develop with the places that matter most to them. Through the lens of sustainability science and environmental sociology, this presentation will examine how our relationships with natural landscapes can shape conservation efforts, community engagement, and long-term stewardship. This thought-provoking program will appeal to anyone interested in conservation, community building, sustainability, and the human connection to the natural world.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speaker
Dr. Brian Eisenhauer has served as Director of the Office of Environmental Sustainability at Plymouth State University since 2010. His work focuses on sustainability science and environmental sociology, examining the relationships between society, culture, and the environment. He is passionate about helping communities and institutions strengthen their connection to the places they call home.

About the Newfound Nature Series
The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series presented in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.

July 14th - Nature, Climate, and Your Health
July 21st - The Power of Place: Why we Care About the Places we Love
July 28th - The Return of New Hampshire's Bald Eagles
August 4th - How Climate Change is Reshaping New Hampshire's Forests
August 11th - The Health of the Newfound Watershed
August 18th - Microplastics in New England Lakes

Grey Rocks Conservation Center
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Tue, 21 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Newfound Lake Region Association
603-744-8689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/

Artist Group Info

audrey@newfoundlake.org
Grey Rocks Conservation Center
178 North Shore Rd
Hebron, New Hampshire 03241
6037448689
info@NewfoundLake.org
https://www.newfoundlake.org/greyrocks

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