Newfound Nature Series | The Power of Place: Why We Care About the Places We Love

Why do some places inspire a deep sense of connection, responsibility, and care? What motivates people to become stewards of the landscapes and communities they love? Join Dr. Brian Eisenhauer of Plymouth State University as he explores the concept of place attachment—the emotional and cultural bonds people develop with the places that matter most to them. Through the lens of sustainability science and environmental sociology, this presentation will examine how our relationships with natural landscapes can shape conservation efforts, community engagement, and long-term stewardship. This thought-provoking program will appeal to anyone interested in conservation, community building, sustainability, and the human connection to the natural world.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speaker

Dr. Brian Eisenhauer has served as Director of the Office of Environmental Sustainability at Plymouth State University since 2010. His work focuses on sustainability science and environmental sociology, examining the relationships between society, culture, and the environment. He is passionate about helping communities and institutions strengthen their connection to the places they call home.

About the Newfound Nature Series

The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series presented in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.

July 14th - Nature, Climate, and Your Health

July 21st - The Power of Place: Why we Care About the Places we Love

July 28th - The Return of New Hampshire's Bald Eagles

August 4th - How Climate Change is Reshaping New Hampshire's Forests

August 11th - The Health of the Newfound Watershed

August 18th - Microplastics in New England Lakes