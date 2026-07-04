Newfound Nature Series | The Health of the Newfound Watershed

Newfound Lake and its watershed have faced significant challenges. Last year’s severe drought conditions affected water levels and water quality, while the discovery of the invasive spiny water flea introduced a new concern for the lake's ecological health. Join NLRA Conservation Program Manager Paul Pellissier for an in-depth look at the findings lake and tributary monitoring efforts. Learn how drought can influence water quality, what scientists are tracking throughout the watershed, and how invasive species like spiny water flea may impact the lake's food web in the years ahead. Whether you're a watershed resident, boater, angler, or simply interested in the health of the Newfound Watershed, this presentation offers a valuable opportunity to better understand the challenges facing the Newfound Watershed and the work being done to protect it.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speaker

Paul Pellissier is the Conservation Program Manager for the Newfound Lake Region Association, where he oversees lake and tributary monitoring, invasive species management, watershed protection initiatives, and environmental research. His work focuses on understanding and addressing the factors that influence water quality in the Newfound Watershed while helping guide conservation efforts throughout the region.

About the Newfound Nature Series

The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.