Newfound Nature Series | Nature, Climate, and Your Health

The natural world plays an important role in supporting human health and well-being. At the same time, climate change is creating new challenges that can directly affect our physical and mental health through extreme weather, heat, air quality, and other environmental impacts. Join Cynthia Nichols of Antioch University and NH Healthy Climate as she explores the powerful connections between nature, climate, and human health. Learn how access to healthy natural environments can benefit individuals and communities, while gaining a deeper understanding of the ways a changing climate is influencing public health across New Hampshire and beyond. This presentation will be of interest to anyone who cares about environmental health, community resilience, and the connections between people and the natural world.

No registration required—come and enjoy an evening of learning and discovery.

About the Speaker

Cynthia Nichols is a professor at Antioch University and serves on the board of NH Healthy Climate. Her work focuses on the intersection of environmental stewardship, community well-being, and climate resilience, helping individuals and communities better understand the health impacts of a changing climate.

About the Newfound Nature Series

The Newfound Nature Series (formerly the Red Barn Speaker Series) is a six-week speaker series presented in partnership with NH Audubon. Featuring scientists, naturalists, and conservation experts, the series explores the natural environment through engaging presentations that inform, inspire, and connect our community.

July 14th - Nature, Climate, and Your Health

July 21st - The Power of Place: Why we Care About the Places we Love

July 28th - The Return of New Hampshire's Bald Eagles

August 4th - How Climate Change is Reshaping New Hampshire's Forests

August 11th - The Health of the Newfound Watershed

August 18th - Microplastics in New England Lakes