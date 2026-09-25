New Year's Eve Celebration

Ring in the New Year at the best party in Lakeport! Enjoy dancing and live music with the Eric Grant Band playing your favorite hits.

Start the evening with themed cocktails and DJ music in a lively atmosphere starting at 7:30PM.

The Eric Grant Band takes the stage at 9:00PM. Dance Floor will be OPEN until the Midnight Ball Drop. Watch the Countdown on our big screen and celebrate the arrival of the new year!

Bar and Doors and open at 7:30PM, Band starts at 9:00PM

We will offer concessions and snacks for purchase.

If you like to stand up and dance, consider General Admission. This is a standing area on the dance floor with no seats but tables to rest your drinks on.

TICKET OPTIONS:

The venue is set with a variety of high and low top tables with seats and a General Admission Standing Only area. We have 2 options for ticket purchases:

•If you would like a reserved table, click the table you would like to purchase, it will show you how many seats it holds. These are limited and sold out very quickly last year.

•If you would like a Standing Only -NO SEAT ticket, click General Admission - Standing.

If you need assistance ordering your tickets, you can call 603-519-7506