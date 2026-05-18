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New Hampshire PBS Spring Auction

New Hampshire PBS Spring Auction

The 53rd NHPBS Spring Auction is in full bloom, with over 1,500 items ready for your bid! We’re grateful to the hundreds of local businesses that have generously donated gifts, certificates and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Start bidding now on incredible sports and recreation experiences, unique artwork, restaurant gift cards, home essentials, relaxing getaways and adventures for the whole family. The Spring Auction has multiple sell dates before ending on June 5th, so check back often.

Don’t miss your chance to discover something special, all while supporting New Hampshire PBS. Join the bidding fun at nhpbs.org/auction.

New Hampshire PBS
12:00 AM - 11:16 PM, every day through Jun 05, 2026.

Event Supported By

New Hampshire PBS
603-868-4430
auction@nhpbs.org
https://nhpbs.org

Artist Group Info

smcatavey@nhpbs.org
New Hampshire PBS
268 Mast Rd
Durham, New Hampshire 03824
6038684332
auction@nhpbs.org
https://auction.nhpbs.org/AuctionHelp.taf?sort=1&amp;s=N&amp;st=1&amp;status=1

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