New Hampshire PBS Spring Auction

The 53rd NHPBS Spring Auction is in full bloom, with over 1,500 items ready for your bid! We’re grateful to the hundreds of local businesses that have generously donated gifts, certificates and one-of-a-kind experiences.

Start bidding now on incredible sports and recreation experiences, unique artwork, restaurant gift cards, home essentials, relaxing getaways and adventures for the whole family. The Spring Auction has multiple sell dates before ending on June 5th, so check back often.

Don’t miss your chance to discover something special, all while supporting New Hampshire PBS. Join the bidding fun at nhpbs.org/auction.