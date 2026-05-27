New Hampshire Music Festival - Orchestra Series

In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, American voices shine alongside European masterworks - from the openhearted optimism of Aaron Copland and the luminous choral grandeur of Elaine Hagenberg, to the sunlit brilliance of Felix Mendelssohn and the storytelling magic of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Along the way, towering Romantic statements by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Johannes Brahms meet the vibrant energy of today’s leading composers including Anna Clyne and Carlos Simon, creating a season that celebrates light, passion, and the boundless power of the orchestra.