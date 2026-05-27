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New Hampshire Music Festival - Orchestra Series

New Hampshire Music Festival - Orchestra Series

In celebration of America’s 250th Anniversary, American voices shine alongside European masterworks - from the openhearted optimism of Aaron Copland and the luminous choral grandeur of Elaine Hagenberg, to the sunlit brilliance of Felix Mendelssohn and the storytelling magic of Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov. Along the way, towering Romantic statements by Sergei Rachmaninoff and Johannes Brahms meet the vibrant energy of today’s leading composers including Anna Clyne and Carlos Simon, creating a season that celebrates light, passion, and the boundless power of the orchestra.

Silver Center for the Arts
$15-$93
Every week through Jul 30, 2026.
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Silver Center for the Arts
114 Main Street
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
(603) 535-ARTS
silvertickets@plymouth.edu
plymouth.edu/silvercenter

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