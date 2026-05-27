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New Hampshire Music Festival - Chamber Music Series

New Hampshire Music Festival - Chamber Music Series

Experience classical music in an intimate setting at NHMF’s four Chamber Music concerts. Curated by the NHMF musicians, this season's Chamber Music Series programs showcase beloved classics by Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven, and Shostakovich alongside rarely heard gems and colorful modern works like Martinů’s jazz-infused La Revue de Cuisine and Philip Bimstein’s whimsical Cats in the Kitchen. Performed by NHMF’s exceptional roster of musicians, each concert offers a distinctive musical journey full of variety.

Silver Center for the Arts
$20-$40
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 08:30 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

New Hampshire Music Festival
603-238-9007
info@nhmf.org
http://nhmf.org
Silver Center for the Arts
114 Main Street
Plymouth, New Hampshire 03264
(603) 535-ARTS
silvertickets@plymouth.edu
plymouth.edu/silvercenter

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