New Hampshire Music Festival - Chamber Music Series

Experience classical music in an intimate setting at NHMF’s four Chamber Music concerts. Curated by the NHMF musicians, this season's Chamber Music Series programs showcase beloved classics by Mozart, Brahms, Beethoven, and Shostakovich alongside rarely heard gems and colorful modern works like Martinů’s jazz-infused La Revue de Cuisine and Philip Bimstein’s whimsical Cats in the Kitchen. Performed by NHMF’s exceptional roster of musicians, each concert offers a distinctive musical journey full of variety.