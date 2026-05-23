New Hampshire Charitable Foundation Artist Advancement Grant Exhibit // Opening Reception

Works by 2025 award recipient Jihye Han and finalists Cozette Russell + Isabella Rotman.

Join us for the Opening Reception and a chance to meet the artists!

The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation’s Piscataqua Region Artist Advancement Grant provides a financial award of up to $25,000 each year to a Seacoast-area visual artist or craftsperson to promote their artistic growth. The Artist Advancement Grant reflects the Foundation’s long-term commitment to supporting the arts, and it recognizes the importance of artists who live and work in the region and help to make it such a vital community. By providing meaningful and substantive support, this grant enables artists to advance their work and careers while remaining in the area, mutually benefiting individual artists and the region as a whole. Recipients are selected based on work that demonstrates an artistic vision, a strong commitment to their discipline and a plan for utilizing the grant to further their artistic development.