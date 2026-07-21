New Hampshire Art Association at the 93rd Annual League of NH Craftsmen’s Fair

The New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is pleased to once again participate in the 93rd Annual League of New Hampshire Craftsmen’s Fair, taking place August 1–9, 2026, at Mount Sunapee Resort in Newbury, New Hampshire. 30 NHAA member artists, working across painting, photography, printmaking, illustration, fiber art, and mixed media, will exhibit and sell their work throughout the nine-day event. Widely recognized as one of the nation’s premier craft fairs, the League’s annual fair draws thousands of visitors each year and features more than 200 exhibitors showcasing exceptional handmade work from across New Hampshire and New England. NHAA’s longstanding partnership with the League of New Hampshire Craftsmen offers fairgoers the opportunity to experience both fine craft and fine art in one vibrant setting. Visitors to the NHAA tent can meet artists, learn about their creative practices, and discover original works available for purchase. Founded in 1940, NHAA is New Hampshire’s oldest statewide fine arts organization and one of the oldest art associations in the country. Today, NHAA supports nearly 400 juried artists throughout New England and presents year-round exhibitions and community programming from its Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery in downtown Portsmouth. For more information, visit nhartassociation.org.