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New England Sea Glass and Craft Festival at UNH (Durham, NH)

New England Sea Glass and Craft Festival at UNH (Durham, NH)

Join us INDOORS for the New England Sea Glass and Craft Festival - an unforgettable day of creativity, coastal charm, food, and handcrafted treasures!

Admission: $7 two day admission (Kids 14 and under FREE!)
Free parking - Use LOT A
Handicap parking - Use Alumni Lot (lot P)

GNE is very excited to host this one-of-a-kind event in the region! Dive into thousands of handmade items, most inspired by the beauty of the sea - from nautical, coastal, and Sea Glass themes to elegant artisan goods and delicious foods!

What You’ll Find:
Beautiful Sea Glass art and coastal décor from 100 Exhibitors
Unique jewelry, pottery, apparel, and wood-turned goods
Cozy pillows, home décor, photography, and outdoor art
Leatherwork, handmade cards, and so much more!
Small-batch Specialty Foods
Sea Glass, Painting activities, and Workshops! Come make a Sea Glass Christmas Tree and more to be announced.
$100 Door Prize Giveaway!

Whether you're a fan of the ocean or simply love shopping local, this is the event of the summer. Celebrate creativity, coastal vibes, and the best artisans in Maine.
Don’t miss it - this festival is a must-see!

Whittemore Center Arena, Durham
$7 for two-day admission
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Great New England Craft and Artisan Show
GNECraftArtisanShows@gmail.com
Whittemore Center Arena, Durham
128 Main Street
Durham, New Hampshire 03824

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