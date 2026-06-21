New England Philharmonic Chamber Players Live: Buster Keaton's Sherlock Jr.

The New England Philharmonic Chamber Players — a string quartet joined by clarinet, bassoon, and piano — perform Bernie Hoffer’s vibrant score for Sherlock, Jr., Buster Keaton’s 1924 comic masterpiece. Originally commissioned by the Boston Athenaeum for a 2021 screening, Hoffer’s music brings fresh energy, color, and wit to one of the funniest silent films ever made.

Keaton’s dazzling blend of physical comedy, surreal storytelling, and groundbreaking special effects remains astonishing a century later. Paired with Hoffer’s inventive, richly textured score performed live, the film becomes an even more immersive experience — playful, propulsive, and full of heart.

This performance offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience a silent-era classic as it was meant to be enjoyed: on the big screen, accompanied by world-class musicians who amplify every laugh, chase, and cinematic sleight of hand.