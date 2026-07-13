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NHPR'S SUMMER RAFFLE IS HAPPENING NOW! GET YOUR TICKETS TODAY AND YOU COULD WIN $35,000 TOWARD A NEW CAR OR $30,000 CASH!

New Castle Arts and Crafts fair, Saturday, July 25, 9-3 at the Congregational Church on Rt 1B

New Castle Arts and Crafts fair, Saturday, July 25, 9-3 at the Congregational Church on Rt 1B

We have art works in oils, watercolors, acrylics, fiber arts, photography, and other media, in addition to creative jewelry, cards, items to wear and decorate the home. Some of New England's finest artists and craftspeople will be participating. We have hot dogs for lunch as well as delicious strawberry shortcake! When done with the fair, you can go to the beach or walk around our historic town.

New Castle Congregational Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

New Castle Congregational Church Guild
6035488987
marilynwalker0226@gmail.com
New Castle Congregational Church
65 Main Street
New Castle, New Hampshire 03854

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