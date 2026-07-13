New Castle Arts and Crafts fair, Saturday, July 25, 9-3 at the Congregational Church on Rt 1B
New Castle Arts and Crafts fair, Saturday, July 25, 9-3 at the Congregational Church on Rt 1B
We have art works in oils, watercolors, acrylics, fiber arts, photography, and other media, in addition to creative jewelry, cards, items to wear and decorate the home. Some of New England's finest artists and craftspeople will be participating. We have hot dogs for lunch as well as delicious strawberry shortcake! When done with the fair, you can go to the beach or walk around our historic town.
New Castle Congregational Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
New Castle Congregational Church Guild
6035488987
marilynwalker0226@gmail.com
New Castle Congregational Church
65 Main StreetNew Castle, New Hampshire 03854